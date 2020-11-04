Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €85.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €72.50 ($85.29).

Get Bayer alerts:

Shares of FRA:BAYN opened at €41.96 ($49.36) on Tuesday. Bayer has a one year low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a one year high of €123.82 ($145.67). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €47.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of €57.40.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.