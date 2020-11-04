Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €85.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

UBS Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €72.50 ($85.29).

Shares of FRA:BAYN opened at €41.96 ($49.36) on Tuesday. Bayer has a one year low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a one year high of €123.82 ($145.67). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €47.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of €57.40.

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for Bayer (FRA:BAYN)

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Caterpillar Inc. General Counsel Suzette M. Long Sells 3,687 Shares
Caterpillar Inc. General Counsel Suzette M. Long Sells 3,687 Shares
Alteryx, Inc. CRO Robert Scott Jones Sells 4,166 Shares of Stock
Alteryx, Inc. CRO Robert Scott Jones Sells 4,166 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock
Tenzing Acquisition Corp. Major Shareholder Hudson Bay Capital Management Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock
Tenzing Acquisition Corp. Major Shareholder Hudson Bay Capital Management Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock
Barnes & Noble Education Inc Major Shareholder Special Opportunit Outerbridge Sells 232,828 Shares
Barnes & Noble Education Inc Major Shareholder Special Opportunit Outerbridge Sells 232,828 Shares
Textron Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.20 Per Share
Textron Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.20 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report