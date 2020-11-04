Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) (ETR:BDT) Given a €32.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) (ETR:BDT) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BDT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €41.50 ($48.82) price objective on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €33.90 ($39.88).

ETR BDT opened at €30.75 ($36.18) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €32.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is €33.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.86. The stock has a market cap of $311.90 million and a P/E ratio of 16.79. Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €25.00 ($29.41) and a 52 week high of €57.10 ($67.18).

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and avaition industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, and design modelling and technologies; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility services.

