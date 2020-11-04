Bayer’s (BAYN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAYN has been the subject of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Independent Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €72.50 ($85.29).

FRA:BAYN opened at €41.96 ($49.36) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €47.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of €57.40. Bayer has a 12 month low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a 12 month high of €123.82 ($145.67).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

