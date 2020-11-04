Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) Given a €25.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on BOSS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €30.13 ($35.45).

Shares of BOSS stock opened at €20.39 ($23.99) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €22.20 and a 200-day moving average price of €24.11. Hugo Boss AG has a 52 week low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 52 week high of €47.09 ($55.40). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of -15.65.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

