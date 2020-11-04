Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BOSS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Independent Research set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €30.13 ($35.45).

Shares of ETR BOSS opened at €20.39 ($23.99) on Tuesday. Hugo Boss AG has a 12 month low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 12 month high of €47.09 ($55.40). The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is €22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is €24.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.10.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

