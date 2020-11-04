Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €75.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BAYN. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bayer presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €72.50 ($85.29).

BAYN stock opened at €41.96 ($49.36) on Tuesday. Bayer has a fifty-two week low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a fifty-two week high of €123.82 ($145.67). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €47.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €57.40.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

