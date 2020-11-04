Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) Given a €53.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DWNI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.20 ($43.76) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €43.43 ($51.09).

DWNI opened at €44.20 ($52.00) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €43.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is €41.43. Deutsche Wohnen SE has a 1-year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 1-year high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

