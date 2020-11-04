Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) Given a €53.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DWNI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.20 ($43.76) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €43.43 ($51.09).

DWNI opened at €44.20 ($52.00) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €43.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is €41.43. Deutsche Wohnen SE has a 1-year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 1-year high of €38.09 ($44.81).

About Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F)

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Caterpillar Inc. General Counsel Suzette M. Long Sells 3,687 Shares
Caterpillar Inc. General Counsel Suzette M. Long Sells 3,687 Shares
Alteryx, Inc. CRO Robert Scott Jones Sells 4,166 Shares of Stock
Alteryx, Inc. CRO Robert Scott Jones Sells 4,166 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock
Tenzing Acquisition Corp. Major Shareholder Hudson Bay Capital Management Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock
Tenzing Acquisition Corp. Major Shareholder Hudson Bay Capital Management Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock
Barnes & Noble Education Inc Major Shareholder Special Opportunit Outerbridge Sells 232,828 Shares
Barnes & Noble Education Inc Major Shareholder Special Opportunit Outerbridge Sells 232,828 Shares
Textron Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.20 Per Share
Textron Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.20 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report