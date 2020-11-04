Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €56.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2020

Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BAYN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €72.50 ($85.29).

FRA:BAYN opened at €41.96 ($49.36) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €47.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is €57.40. Bayer has a fifty-two week low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a fifty-two week high of €123.82 ($145.67).

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Analyst Recommendations for Bayer (FRA:BAYN)

