Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €77.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

BAYN has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bayer in a research report on Monday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Bayer has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €72.50 ($85.29).

BAYN stock opened at €41.96 ($49.36) on Tuesday. Bayer has a 12 month low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a 12 month high of €123.82 ($145.67). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €47.97 and its 200 day moving average is €57.40.

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

