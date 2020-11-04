Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L)’s (WIZZ) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their sell rating on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WIZZ. Davy Research lowered Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,980 ($52.00) price objective on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) from GBX 4,005 ($52.33) to GBX 4,143 ($54.13) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,385 ($44.23) price objective (up previously from GBX 3,255 ($42.53)) on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,679.80 ($48.08).

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) stock opened at GBX 3,464 ($45.26) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.16. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 13.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,259.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,251.10. Wizz Air Holdings Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,526 ($59.13).

In related news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,755 ($49.06), for a total transaction of £2,816,250 ($3,679,448.65). Also, insider Diederik Pen sold 14,000 shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,616 ($47.24), for a total value of £506,240 ($661,405.80).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

