Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.50 ($47.65) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €39.77 ($46.79).

FRA FPE opened at €34.40 ($40.47) on Tuesday. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a twelve month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a twelve month high of €44.80 ($52.71). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €32.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of €30.84.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

