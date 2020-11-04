Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.50 ($47.65) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €39.77 ($46.79).

FRA FPE opened at €34.40 ($40.47) on Tuesday. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a twelve month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a twelve month high of €44.80 ($52.71). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €32.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of €30.84.

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

