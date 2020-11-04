Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Short Interest Update

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the September 30th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 410,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $94.91 on Wednesday. Euronet Worldwide has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $167.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.02.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.59. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,570,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,317,000 after buying an additional 40,282 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 46.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,354,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,601,000 after acquiring an additional 750,062 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 988,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,708,000 after purchasing an additional 204,688 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 185.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 827,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,211,000 after buying an additional 537,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 16.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 737,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,687,000 after buying an additional 103,948 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

