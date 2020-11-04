Short Interest in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Increases By 12.6%

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000,000 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the September 30th total of 5,330,000 shares. Approximately 16.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GRWG shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on GrowGeneration from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on GrowGeneration from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

In other GrowGeneration news, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $343,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,595.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael Salaman sold 93,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $1,803,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,288,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,984,034.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 235,500 shares of company stock worth $4,212,695. Insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRWG. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,366,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter worth $10,000,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter worth $6,156,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at $708,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter worth $517,000. 37.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRWG opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $872.51 million, a P/E ratio of 915.46 and a beta of 2.32. GrowGeneration has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $22.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.45.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $43.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.67 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 0.86%. On average, research analysts predict that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

