Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) a €80.00 Price Target

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2020

Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AIR. UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €76.32 ($89.79).

Airbus SE (AIR.PA) stock opened at €66.28 ($77.98) on Tuesday. Airbus SE has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($117.61). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €65.04 and its 200 day moving average price is €64.31.

Airbus SE (AIR.PA) Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Analyst Recommendations for Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR)

