Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Short Interest Down 14.3% in October

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,980,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the September 30th total of 11,640,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 47.2% during the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the third quarter worth $48,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHC stock opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $10.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average is $3.71.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.27). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.05%.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

