MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) Given a €145.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €149.00 ($175.29) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price target on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($140.00) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Independent Research set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €144.85 ($170.41).

Get MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) alerts:

MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) stock opened at €157.50 ($185.29) on Tuesday. MTU Aero Engines AG has a 52 week low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a 52 week high of €289.30 ($340.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €150.91 and a 200-day moving average of €147.01.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.