AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) Given a €22.44 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.44 ($26.40) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CS. Barclays set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €21.80 ($25.65) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group set a €18.80 ($22.12) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.50 ($28.82) price objective on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €23.00 ($27.06).

CS opened at €14.91 ($17.55) on Tuesday. AXA SA has a 52-week low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 52-week high of €27.69 ($32.58). The business’s fifty day moving average is €15.57 and its 200-day moving average is €16.66.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

