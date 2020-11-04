AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) Given a €22.44 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.44 ($26.40) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CS. Barclays set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €21.80 ($25.65) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group set a €18.80 ($22.12) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.50 ($28.82) price objective on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €23.00 ($27.06).

CS opened at €14.91 ($17.55) on Tuesday. AXA SA has a 52-week low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 52-week high of €27.69 ($32.58). The business’s fifty day moving average is €15.57 and its 200-day moving average is €16.66.

About AXA SA (CS.PA)

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Read More: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Analyst Recommendations for AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS)

Receive News & Ratings for AXA SA (CS.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA SA (CS.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. Short Interest Update
Euronet Worldwide, Inc. Short Interest Update
Short Interest in GrowGeneration Corp. Increases By 12.6%
Short Interest in GrowGeneration Corp. Increases By 12.6%
Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Airbus SE a €80.00 Price Target
Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Airbus SE a €80.00 Price Target
Diversified Healthcare Trust Short Interest Down 14.3% in October
Diversified Healthcare Trust Short Interest Down 14.3% in October
MTU Aero Engines AG Given a €145.00 Price Target at Nord/LB
MTU Aero Engines AG Given a €145.00 Price Target at Nord/LB
AXA SA Given a €22.44 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts
AXA SA Given a €22.44 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report