BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) Given a €52.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BNP. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €37.20 ($43.76) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €43.57 ($51.26).

BNP stock opened at €33.03 ($38.86) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €32.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is €33.38. BNP Paribas SA has a 12-month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 12-month high of €69.17 ($81.38).

About BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA)

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

