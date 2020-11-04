Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) Given a €14.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SZG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Independent Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €13.37 ($15.73).

Get Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) alerts:

SZG opened at €12.57 ($14.79) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €13.97 and its 200-day moving average price is €12.91. Salzgitter AG has a 12 month low of €7.77 ($9.15) and a 12 month high of €20.73 ($24.39). The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.19. The company has a market cap of $679.88 million and a P/E ratio of -1.42.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.