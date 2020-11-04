ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €15.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €13.30 ($15.65) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €15.03 ($17.69).

ArcelorMittal has a one year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a one year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

