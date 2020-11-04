Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) (ETR:KCO) Given “Buy” Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) (ETR:KCO) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.70 ($7.88) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.60 ($7.76) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Nord/LB set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.60 ($8.94) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €5.77 ($6.79).

Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) stock opened at €5.03 ($5.91) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €5.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of €4.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18. Klöckner & Co SE has a 1-year low of €2.61 ($3.07) and a 1-year high of €6.59 ($7.75). The firm has a market capitalization of $501.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheet and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes and hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, including sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

