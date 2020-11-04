Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) Given a €11.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

SZG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Independent Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €13.37 ($15.73).

SZG opened at €12.57 ($14.79) on Tuesday. Salzgitter AG has a one year low of €7.77 ($9.15) and a one year high of €20.73 ($24.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.88 million and a P/E ratio of -1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €13.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is €12.91.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

