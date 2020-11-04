Baader Bank Reiterates €11.00 Price Target for Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG)

Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Independent Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €13.37 ($15.73).

ETR:SZG opened at €12.57 ($14.79) on Tuesday. Salzgitter AG has a 52 week low of €7.77 ($9.15) and a 52 week high of €20.73 ($24.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €13.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is €12.91. The firm has a market cap of $679.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

