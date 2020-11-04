Baader Bank Reiterates €11.00 Price Target for Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG)

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Independent Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €13.37 ($15.73).

ETR:SZG opened at €12.57 ($14.79) on Tuesday. Salzgitter AG has a 52 week low of €7.77 ($9.15) and a 52 week high of €20.73 ($24.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €13.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is €12.91. The firm has a market cap of $679.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42.

Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading

Analyst Recommendations for Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG)

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. Short Interest Update
Euronet Worldwide, Inc. Short Interest Update
Short Interest in GrowGeneration Corp. Increases By 12.6%
Short Interest in GrowGeneration Corp. Increases By 12.6%
Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Airbus SE a €80.00 Price Target
Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Airbus SE a €80.00 Price Target
Diversified Healthcare Trust Short Interest Down 14.3% in October
Diversified Healthcare Trust Short Interest Down 14.3% in October
MTU Aero Engines AG Given a €145.00 Price Target at Nord/LB
MTU Aero Engines AG Given a €145.00 Price Target at Nord/LB
AXA SA Given a €22.44 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts
AXA SA Given a €22.44 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report