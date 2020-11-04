Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX) Given a €82.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SAX. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.20 ($79.06) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €72.29 ($85.05).

SAX opened at €62.90 ($74.00) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €66.08 and its 200 day moving average price is €62.71. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €37.00 ($43.53) and a 12-month high of €78.65 ($92.53). The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 521.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.59.

About Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F)

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

