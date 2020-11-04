Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) (ETR:KCO) Given a €7.60 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) (ETR:KCO) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.60 ($7.76) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) in a report on Friday, September 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.00 ($4.71) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.70 ($7.88) target price on Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €5.77 ($6.79).

Shares of ETR KCO opened at €5.03 ($5.91) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €4.77. The stock has a market cap of $501.24 million and a P/E ratio of -2.36. Klöckner & Co SE has a 52-week low of €2.61 ($3.07) and a 52-week high of €6.59 ($7.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.02.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheet and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes and hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, including sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

