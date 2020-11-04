AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) PT Set at €24.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €18.80 ($22.12) price objective on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.50 ($28.82) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €21.80 ($25.65) price objective on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.44 ($26.40) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €23.00 ($27.06).

Get AXA SA (CS.PA) alerts:

Shares of CS opened at €14.91 ($17.55) on Tuesday. AXA SA has a one year low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a one year high of €27.69 ($32.58). The company has a 50-day moving average of €15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of €16.66.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for AXA SA (CS.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA SA (CS.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.