StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) (CVE:SVI) Given a C$3.85 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$3.85 price target on StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) (CVE:SVI) in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Cormark cut their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.85.

Shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) stock opened at C$3.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.13. StorageVault Canada Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.90 and a 12-month high of C$4.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -33.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.35.

StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) (CVE:SVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$37.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that StorageVault Canada Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.00 per share, with a total value of C$29,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$79,500. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 172,356 shares of company stock worth $513,399.

StorageVault Canada Inc engages in owning, managing, and renting self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 50 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

