Falco Resources Ltd. (FPC.V) (CVE:FPC) PT Raised to C$0.55 at National Bank Financial

Falco Resources Ltd. (FPC.V) (CVE:FPC) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$0.45 to C$0.55 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Haywood Securities lifted their target price on Falco Resources Ltd. (FPC.V) from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

FPC stock opened at C$0.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $106.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88. Falco Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.17 and a 1-year high of C$0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.43, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. It owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of QuÃ©bec.

