Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Short Interest Down 14.3% in October

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the September 30th total of 1,680,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
DXLG opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Destination XL Group has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $1.59. The company has a market cap of $13.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.38.
Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.44 million during the quarter. Destination XL Group had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 80.34%.
Destination XL Group Company Profile
Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.
