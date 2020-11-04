Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Short Interest Down 14.3% in October

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the September 30th total of 1,680,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

DXLG opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Destination XL Group has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $1.59. The company has a market cap of $13.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.38.

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.44 million during the quarter. Destination XL Group had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 80.34%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Destination XL Group stock. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) by 954.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 579,013 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC owned 1.25% of Destination XL Group worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.