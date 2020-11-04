Carrefour SA (CA.PA) (EPA:CA) Given a €14.90 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.90 ($17.53) price objective on Carrefour SA (CA.PA) (EPA:CA) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €15.10 ($17.76) target price on Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €16.59 ($19.52).

CA stock opened at €13.40 ($15.76) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €13.76 and a 200 day moving average price of €13.70. Carrefour SA has a 12 month low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a 12 month high of €23.68 ($27.86).

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

