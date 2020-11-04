Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Superior Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

NASDAQ SGC opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.64. Superior Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $28.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Philip Koosed sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $335,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Hensley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $569,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 247.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

