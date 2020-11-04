Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the September 30th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 326,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days. Approximately 15.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Arch Resources by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,477 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Arch Resources by 46.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,673 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Arch Resources by 13.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 10.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,370 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after purchasing an additional 21,682 shares in the last quarter.

ARCH stock opened at $30.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $462.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.36 and its 200 day moving average is $34.20. Arch Resources has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $81.61.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Arch Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated eight active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 323,736 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,337 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,272 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

