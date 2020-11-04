H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) (CVE:HEO) Price Target Increased to C$2.25 by Analysts at Haywood Securities

H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) (CVE:HEO) had its price target upped by Haywood Securities from C$2.10 to C$2.25 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

HEO has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) in a report on Monday, September 21st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

HEO stock opened at C$1.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.08. H2O Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.54 and a twelve month high of C$2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.25 million and a PE ratio of -30.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20.

H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) (CVE:HEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$35.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$32.56 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that H2O Innovation Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

