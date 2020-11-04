Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Mizuho downgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. William Blair downgraded Selecta Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.29.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. Selecta Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.75.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.57). As a group, equities analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 1,887,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $4,341,700.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,293,625 shares in the company, valued at $16,775,337.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,360,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,293,625 shares in the company, valued at $12,253,290. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 9,061,490 shares of company stock worth $18,332,395. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SELB. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 129.8% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 8,294,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,557,000 after buying an additional 4,685,075 shares in the last quarter. Mangrove Partners boosted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 6,546,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,593,000 after acquiring an additional 997,923 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter worth $8,102,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $7,145,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 136,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.