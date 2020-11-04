Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ AKTS opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.54. Akoustis Technologies has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $9.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.08.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,018.99% and a negative return on equity of 81.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,937,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,083,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rohan Houlden sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $66,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 240,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,480.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,487 over the last three months. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,632,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 137,524 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 457,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 31,809 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 392,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 75,320 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 388,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.