East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $38.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.31 and a 200-day moving average of $35.28. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $51.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $373.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.05 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 138.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 263.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. Short Interest Update
Euronet Worldwide, Inc. Short Interest Update
Short Interest in GrowGeneration Corp. Increases By 12.6%
Short Interest in GrowGeneration Corp. Increases By 12.6%
Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Airbus SE a €80.00 Price Target
Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Airbus SE a €80.00 Price Target
Diversified Healthcare Trust Short Interest Down 14.3% in October
Diversified Healthcare Trust Short Interest Down 14.3% in October
MTU Aero Engines AG Given a €145.00 Price Target at Nord/LB
MTU Aero Engines AG Given a €145.00 Price Target at Nord/LB
AXA SA Given a €22.44 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts
AXA SA Given a €22.44 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report