East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $38.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.31 and a 200-day moving average of $35.28. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $51.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $373.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.05 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 138.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 263.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

