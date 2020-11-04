Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the September 30th total of 2,870,000 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 847,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 386.9% in the second quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 891,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 708,021 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,957,000 after buying an additional 179,520 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,852,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LL opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $772.68 million, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Lumber Liquidators has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $29.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.23.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $295.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LL. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

