Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the September 30th total of 2,870,000 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 847,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 386.9% in the second quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 891,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 708,021 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,957,000 after buying an additional 179,520 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,852,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LL opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $772.68 million, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Lumber Liquidators has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $29.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.23.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $295.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LL. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. Short Interest Update
Euronet Worldwide, Inc. Short Interest Update
Short Interest in GrowGeneration Corp. Increases By 12.6%
Short Interest in GrowGeneration Corp. Increases By 12.6%
Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Airbus SE a €80.00 Price Target
Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Airbus SE a €80.00 Price Target
Diversified Healthcare Trust Short Interest Down 14.3% in October
Diversified Healthcare Trust Short Interest Down 14.3% in October
MTU Aero Engines AG Given a €145.00 Price Target at Nord/LB
MTU Aero Engines AG Given a €145.00 Price Target at Nord/LB
AXA SA Given a €22.44 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts
AXA SA Given a €22.44 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report