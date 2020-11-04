Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ARAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Accuray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Accuray in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accuray presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

NASDAQ ARAY opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.35. Accuray has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $4.68. The firm has a market cap of $302.78 million, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Accuray had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $94.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accuray will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joshua Levine sold 15,370 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $37,349.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Accuray by 724.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 543,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accuray by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 102,248 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,640,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 85,367 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 417.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 96,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 78,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Accuray by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,672,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 72,267 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

