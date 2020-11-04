Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their sell rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of €130.75 ($153.82).

PFV stock opened at €158.80 ($186.82) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €171.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €163.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.40, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.88. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a one year low of €104.40 ($122.82) and a one year high of €181.40 ($213.41). The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

