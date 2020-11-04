Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

ENDP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Endo International in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Endo International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

NASDAQ ENDP opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. Endo International has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.74.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.30. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 91.41% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $687.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.99 million. Analysts forecast that Endo International will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 5.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 208,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 11,498 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Endo International by 58.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 132,234 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Endo International during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Endo International by 594.2% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 115,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 98,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

