Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings (OTCMKTS:SCBH) Short Interest Update

Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings (OTCMKTS:SCBH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the September 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SCBH opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. Seacoast Commerce Banc has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average is $13.13.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seacoast Commerce Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings operates as a bank holding company for Seacoast Commerce Bank that provides various banking products and services principally to small and middle market businesses and individuals in California. Its deposits products include interest checking, investors' money market, basic money market, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

