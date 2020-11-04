Short Interest in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Rises By 12.6%

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,230,000 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the September 30th total of 7,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 24.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarParts.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. DA Davidson started coverage on CarParts.com in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on CarParts.com from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CarParts.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

In other news, VP Alfredo Gomez bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 126,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,007.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joshua L. Berman sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $901,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,056.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 16,130 shares of company stock worth $202,027 and have sold 150,000 shares worth $1,931,200. Corporate insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter worth $1,623,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter worth $591,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $624.64 million, a P/E ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 2.74. CarParts.com has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $16.44.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $118.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.92 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 123.97% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarParts.com will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

