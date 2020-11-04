First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Short Interest Update

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the September 30th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $36.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.16. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $43.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.62.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 23.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This is a boost from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 11,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.10 per share, for a total transaction of $364,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,252.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 26,011 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 51.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

