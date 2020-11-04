Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Short Interest Update

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the September 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Kerry Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:KRYAY opened at $123.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Kerry Group has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $141.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.42.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

