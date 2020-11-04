Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) Short Interest Update

Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,170,000 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the September 30th total of 4,590,000 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

MCRB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Chardan Capital cut Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.50 to $27.50 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seres Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.21.

NASDAQ MCRB opened at $30.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.09 and its 200 day moving average is $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 4.33. Seres Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $35.02.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 225.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 186.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

