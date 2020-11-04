National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Short Interest Up 12.7% in October

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,490,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the September 30th total of 5,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 804,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCMI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in National CineMedia by 535.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 708,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 596,498 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in National CineMedia by 14.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,094,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,161,000 after purchasing an additional 531,929 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in National CineMedia in the second quarter worth about $1,563,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in National CineMedia by 33.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 360,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 89,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in National CineMedia by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 957,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 77,320 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $169.57 million, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.26.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. National CineMedia’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners dropped their price target on National CineMedia from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wedbush lowered National CineMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. B. Riley dropped their price target on National CineMedia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National CineMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.