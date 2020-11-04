National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Short Interest Up 12.7% in October

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,490,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the September 30th total of 5,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 804,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCMI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in National CineMedia by 535.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 708,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 596,498 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in National CineMedia by 14.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,094,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,161,000 after purchasing an additional 531,929 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in National CineMedia in the second quarter worth about $1,563,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in National CineMedia by 33.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 360,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 89,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in National CineMedia by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 957,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 77,320 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $169.57 million, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.26.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. National CineMedia’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners dropped their price target on National CineMedia from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wedbush lowered National CineMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. B. Riley dropped their price target on National CineMedia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National CineMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings Short Interest Update
Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings Short Interest Update
Short Interest in CarParts.com, Inc. Rises By 12.6%
Short Interest in CarParts.com, Inc. Rises By 12.6%
First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Short Interest Update
First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Short Interest Update
Kerry Group plc Short Interest Update
Kerry Group plc Short Interest Update
Seres Therapeutics Inc Short Interest Update
Seres Therapeutics Inc Short Interest Update
National CineMedia, Inc. Short Interest Up 12.7% in October
National CineMedia, Inc. Short Interest Up 12.7% in October


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report