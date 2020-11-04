Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Short Interest Update

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the September 30th total of 48,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund stock opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.41. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.41%.

In other news, EVP David A. Oliver acquired 13,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $99,856.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,526.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP James E. Craige acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $78,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 29,406 shares of company stock worth $221,602.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 64,742 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 70,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

