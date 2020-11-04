iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,180,000 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the September 30th total of 5,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $945,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,942,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,043,000 after buying an additional 1,149,880 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $842,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 71,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 32,796 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $78.00 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $79.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.53.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

