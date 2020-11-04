Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,320,000 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the September 30th total of 7,380,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

MFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

Shares of MFC opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.28. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $21.23.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

