SWK (OTCMKTS:SWKH) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SWK (OTCMKTS:SWKH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SWK Holdings Corporation, formerly KANA Software, Inc., is focused on seeking, analyzing and evaluating potential acquisition candidates. Until the sale of substantially all its assets, the Company was engaged in providing customer service solutions. The Company is seeking opportunities in the United States. “

Get SWK alerts:

SWKH stock opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. SWK has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $16.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.23. The firm has a market cap of $193.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.02.

SWK (OTCMKTS:SWKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter. SWK had a net margin of 70.37% and a return on equity of 9.38%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in SWK in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in SWK in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in SWK by 905.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in SWK in the second quarter valued at about $101,000.

About SWK

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialized finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. It intends to provide customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SWK (SWKH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SWK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.